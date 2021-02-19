Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Papic came with a vicious agenda to destroy Hearts of Oak - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has launched a scathing attack at coach Kosta Papic, describing the Serb as a "vicious and dishonest" professional who intentionally initiated confusion in the Phobian side for his selfish gains.



Dr Tamakloe says Papic's second coming to 2000 CAF Champions League winners was an agenda to destroy and cause pandemonium in the team.

To Nyaho Tamakloe, Papic's decision to sign for South African side Black Leopards FC, just 24 hours after handing in his resignation at Hearts is evident of his callous agenda.



This he said rubbishes the widespread rumours of alleged interference in the work of Papic by the board of the club.



Speaking to Sports journalist Saddick Adams, Dr Tamakloe said Papic left with the impression as if the board was interfering in his work but rather, had a vicious agenda to ruthlessness destroy the club.



"This (Papic signing for the club in South Africa) has come out clearly to show that the man had an agenda and to me I will call that very vicious agenda", he said.

"He came to just destroy the club. He initiated all this confusion and lied about interference in his work and so on. He divided the team, created disunity and almost destroyed the playing body".



According to the former President of the Ghana Football Association, the players were in good and high spirit as he visited the training ground a day after Papic's departure and believes that Papic "nearly destroyed the Hearts of Oak team".



"I was at the training grounds today and you could clearly see he was the problem. The players are looking very cheerful and back to normal. They look excited and full of confidence unlike under Papic" He finally urged the fans to exercise patient for the board to run the affairs of the club.



The Ghanaian giants are reported to have named their former player Laryea Kingston as the interim coach of the Phobians ahead of their game against Ebusua Dwarfs. The Phobians will face Ebusua Dwarfs in matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.