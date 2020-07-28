Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Paperwork delays Christian Conteh's Feyenoord Rotterdam pre-season training

Ghana international Christian Conteh

Ghanaian winger Christian Conteh is yet to start training with Feyenoord Rotterdam due to a delay in his paperwork.



The 20-year-old was at the training complex 1908 on Monday but could not partake in the pre-season training because the paperwork around his transition has not been completed.



Conteh, born in Germany to Ghanaian immigrants, joined the Dutch giants from German second-tier side, St Pauli for a reported fee of €500,000.



The Ghanaian is expected to be key for manager Dick Advocaat in the Dutch top-flight league in the upcoming season.



If the paperwork is finalized, Conteh will start group training with the side for the first time since completing his move to the Eredivisie.

