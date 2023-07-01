Papa Yaw Gyamfi Sarkodie wins G.O. Junior Tennis Open Championship

Tennis News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: ghanatennis.org

Papa Yaw Sarkodie claimed his first junior title by beating Walana A. Tapena 10-6 in the G.O junior Tennis Open championship for boys aged 14 and under in Sunyani.



Papa was 4-6 down to his opponent but saved two break points before leveling the match.



A double fault from Walena gave Papa Yaw an 8-6 lead. Papa Yaw served for his first junior tennis title.



In the boys 12 and under category, Nana Aseda Larbia Lartey won gold after outshining his opponent.



Braden Kwabena Ofori came second took the silver medal and Roger got the third place with a bronze medal.



The boys 10 and under saw Emmanuel Amoako Adom surpass his opponent to win gold with Kwabena Ensonyameye Amanor Martinson winning silver and Welana .A.Tapena picking the bronze medal.



Nyameame Obrempong Yaw Nti Boadu won the gold medal with his junior brother Nyamede Makafui Kwasi Nti Boadu winning the silver medal.



In the ladies' event, Hansie Owusu Adjeiwaa secured gold in the girls 12 and under. Nkomin Oforiwaa took second place with a silver medal and Queenster Yeboah picked up the bronze medal.



The girls 5 under category events. Nyhira Darkoa Lartey breezed past her fellow opponents to win the title, Awurabena Nhyira Mantebea Martinson came second and Adom Owusua won the third position.



Some parents shared their thoughts about their kids' performance.



Madam Naa Ayeley told ghanatennis.org, “Our children are really interested and have shown the enthusiasm to carry the game of tennis to another level. The future looks bright, judging from what I saw, helped by their competent coach, Daniel Kwakye , our children will reach the top of their career.”



Another parent, Martinson Addai Esther also a tennis enthusiast, said, I am impressed with the level exhibited by the junior tennis players, especially in the finals. I would suggest that parents who are confused about what sports their children should engage in should consider tennis.



The one day G. O. Junior Tennis Open Championship was sponsored by Joamarthax Enterprise, Pepway Pharmacy, George Darko Tennis Foundation and Fine Natural Mineral water.