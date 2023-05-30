Papa Arko narrates how Alhaji Grusah used to 'buy' players with cow meat

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Former Asante Kotoko skipper, Ernest Papa Arko has revealed that veteran football administrator, Alhaji Grusah used to lure players with cow meat in the 1980s.



According to Papa Arko, Grusah's father was the head of the biggest abattoir (locally referred to as Mayanka) in Kumasi, therefore, if he was interested in a player he would gift the parents meat to establish a relationship and allow the child to train with his team.



Papa Arko recounted a moment when Grusah told Opoku Afriyie that he (Grusah) bought him with meat and that Afriyie can find out from his father after the player failed to score in a match.



"He was my neighbour and his father was king of cow meat(beef) at Mayanka. So if he is interested in you, he just brings your mother meat. He said Opoku Afriyie you didn't score. Ask your father, I bought you cow meat," he added.



Alhaji Grusah is the bankroller of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal Babbies.



He started his team as a colts side, producing a good number of great players for Ghana football.



His team has evolved over the years to become a top-flight side but has not lost the trademark of identifying and naturing talents.



Some great talents produced by King Faisal include Opoku Afriyie, Papa Arko, Mallam Yahaya, Tony Yeboah, Michael Osei, Sarfo Gyamfi, and the like.



Former Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Former Asante Kotoko player Yussif Chibsah, Former Borussia Dortmund striker Ibrahim Tanko, and former Asante Kotoko striker Sheilla Illiasu are the big names he has produced during the modern era.



