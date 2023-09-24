Pan -Africa esports confederation to be held in Senegal

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The first-ever conference of the Pan-African E-sport Confederation is set to kick off on Monday, September 25, 2023.



The three-day conference which is being held in Dakar, Senegal is expected to draw together stakeholders in the e-sport industry in Africa.



The conference is expected to have in attendance delegates from 45 countries on the continent.



The setting up of the highly strategic Pan-African E-sport is to prepare the continent's youth for the growth of digital, cultural, creative, and physical economies, and to position Africa as one of the key leaders in the global community of electronic games and immersive sports.



The General Assembly will be attended by institutions such as Unesco, the Orange Middle East and Africa Group, HP Education Middle East and Africa, VISA, FIBA Africa, the African Union Sports Council, the Senegalese Basketball Federation, the Senegalese Olympic Committee, as well as leading eSport institutions from around the world, including several personalities from the world of video games.



The African continent boasts over 600 million gamers, generating sales of more than 800 billion CFA francs. The aim is to show young people, who by 2050 will represent more than half of the continent's 2.4 billion inhabitants, that through their passion for esports, there are numerous professions and business opportunities, making this activity a major lever in the fight against unemployment among young people under 25.



Ghana is being represented by Igor Boumekpo who is the president of the Ghana Esports Federation and a representative from the Ministry of Youth.