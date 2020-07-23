Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Palmer v GFA: Prosper Harrison Addo insists there is no pressure on GFA ahead of CAS ruling

GFA General Secretary, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has denied reports indicating that the body is under pressure ahead of the CAS ruling on the case involving Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer.



Following his disqualification from contesting the GFA presidential elections in 2019, Palmer is at CAS seeking justice.



Ahead of the CAS ruling on August 4, Prosper Harrison Addo has stated that there is no pressure on the GFA.



"There is no pressure on the GFA in relation to the CAS verdict (Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer v The Ghana Football Association) as we wait for the decision from the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS)", the GFA General Secretary said.

