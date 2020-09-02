Sports News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Palmer’s inconsistency exposed by Naa Odofoley, CAS

Naa Odofoley Nortey, the lawyer who represented the Ghana Football Association in the case against Osei Kwaku Palmer has brought to light some hypocritical and dishonest tendencies displayed by Osei Kwaku Palmer in his battle with the FA.



The FA was hauled before CAS after an unhappy Palmer petitioned them with allegations of unfair treatment by the Normalization Committee.



Palmer’s discontentment stemmed from the fact that he was barred from participating in last October’s GFA elections.



The NC announced the reasons for its decisions all of which were publicly denied by Palmer.



Instead of attacking the argument, Palmer denied allegations that his comment on Ghana's failure to qualify to the 2018 World Cup and failure to pay percentages of transfer fees to the FA were in contravention to the rules that run the game.



But according to Odofoley, despite the public claims of innocence, Palmer admitted before the committee that he erred in the instances cited.



“I was deeply surprised Osei Palmer had sent this case to CAS because he admitted and agreed that his conduct and that of his club Tema Youth wasn't appropriate and apologized which he's on tape”.



“All he had to do was to be truthful but when the answer is Yes and you say no and subsequently find out and you are confronted and then you admit,then you run to CAS”, she told Oyerepa FM.



Palmer submitted before CAS that Frank Davies’ relationship with NC President, Kofi Amoah who had allegedly vowed not to let him contest the election affected the decision by the NC.



“Mr. Frank Davies and Mr. Emmanuel Darkwah, both members of the GFA Elections Committee, work in the law firm Davies & Davies, which was instructed by the NC to represent the GFA in a dispute against the Appellant’s football team, Tema Youth Football Club, concerning a 10% participation fee (amounting to EUR 300’000.-), of the transfer of the player Joseph Paintsil”.



“Furthermore, Mr. Davies is also a very close friend of the NC president, Dr. Kofi Amoah, who appointed Mr. Davies’ law firm in the transfer fee dispute as mentioned above”.



But Naa Odofoley has revealed that during the vetting, Frank Davies asked to recuse himself but was made to sit through after Palmer himself insisted that he should be part of the process.



Again in an interview with Atinka FM recently, Palmer said that Kofi Amoah was not the brain behind his expulsion but in his submissions he cited an audio which purports that Kofi Amoah had promised to do everything within his remit to kick him out from the race.



Which begs the question, if Palmer knew Kofi Amoah was not the one who disqualified him then why did he state that in his case before CAS?





