Palmer’s GFA presidential ambitions in limbo after CAS ruling

President of Tema Youth, Osei Kwaku Palmer

Osei Kwaku Palmer went to CAS seeking four reliefs but the most important one was perhaps a declaration that his disqualification was unfair and that he could compete in future GFA elections.



But after two postponements and uncertainties, CAS delivered its verdict with no clear picture on the future of Palmer with respect to future GFA elections.



The verdict said all four reliefs were dismissed but what it failed to state is whether Palmer is now cleared to stand for the next GFA elections or any elections beyond that.



The lack of clarity has led to all kind of interpretations on the ruling. For some persons like Naa Odofoley who fought the battle on the FA’s behalf, Palmer can still stand for the elections if he passes the integrity test.



Odofoley espouses that the basis for Palmer’s disqualification in last year’s election is that he made some dishonest and unethical entries in his forms and upon query by the Vetting Committee it was established that he acted unduly.



“There's no reason why he can't stand in the next elections, as for that one I will say it for free”, the astute lawyer said.



She continued, “One thing is that every candidate will have to pass integrity test so this time when the answer is Yes, he should tick Yes and explain and that's it and if he's in breach of any of the articles or regulations of the FA, he should go and make sure that he has cleared those breaches and he will be free”.



This position by the revered lawyer sharply contradicts certain submissions made by some lawyers and football experts on the ruling.



Some media outlets have since the publication of the judgement cooked up write-ups which sought to explain why Palmer is a goner as far football elections are concerned.



Their argument is premised on the fact that there is no clear-cut plan for Palmer to walk his way back into the GFA election fold.



This landmark judgement could be used by future committees to rule him out of elections.



It is unclear whether an admission of guilt and apology or payment of a fine is the best possible means Palmer can contest the next GFA elections.



It is also unclear if Palmer will still have to pay to the FA the 10% on those player transfers that he made which was one of the basis for his disqualification.



Palmer himself appears to be in a state confusion like everyone else.



Shortly after the ruling, his camp released a statement and it was dead silent on their understanding of the ruling with respect to his presidential ambitions.





