Sports News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Palmer issues cryptic message to GFA ahead of CAS ruling

Owner of Tema Youth, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer

Tema Youth president Wilfred Osei Kwaku "Palmer" is in good mood ahead of the verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport following his case against the Ghana Football Association over his "unfair and calculated" disqualification from the 2019 presidential race.



Anticipation is reaching a climax over a verdict that could mark a turning point in the administration of the Ghana FA.



The global tribunal has set Friday, July 17 for the verdict to bring to an end a 10-month legal tussle between the former Ghana FA Executive Committee member and the association.



Palmer dragged the FA to the apex of world sports court after he was disqualified from contesting the 2019 Presidential race by the defunct normalization committee.



CAS will announce the decision whether to uphold Palmer's quest to annul the election and order for fresh polls to decide on a new President for the GFA or allow the status quo to remain.



The Tema Youth boss, who is also an investment banker, is brimming with confidence ahead of the much-awaited verdict.



The situation has put the presidency of Kurt Okraku on the line with wide-reaching implications if Palmer becomes successful.



There are two things likely to happen - CAS to throw out the case and allow the status quo to remain or order for a re-run of the election if it was deemed the plaintiff was unfairly disqualified from the race.



The ruling from CAS will put to rest months of intense anxiety involving all the principal actors.



Osei, popularly known as Palmer, paid 22,000 Swiss Francs to CAS early this year on behalf of the GFA for his disqualification from the federation's presidential election appeal case to be heard.



The GFA refused to pay 22,000 Euros so per the rules, Palmer decided to play both so that the hearing can go ahead which means he has now paid 44, 000 Euros which is $48,000.





"A horse is prepared for the day of battle, but victory is of the LORD" Proverbs 21:31 #GodHasTheFinalSay #P4P — Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer (@oseipalmerP4P) July 15, 2020

