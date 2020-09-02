Sports News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Palmer is not worried about the CAS ruling - Spokesperson

Tema Youth FC Owner, Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer'

Mr. Ebo Appiah, the spokesperson for Tema Youth FC owner, Wilfried Kweku Osei 'Palmer' has said they are not perturbed about the ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sports(CAS) that goes in favor of the Ghana Football Association(GFA).



The long legal tussle between Mr. Wilfried Osei Kweku Palmer(plaintiff) and the Ghana Football Association has been closed at CAS ruled that the decision of the GFA Elections Committee to disqualify Osei Palmer from the 2019 GFA Election is valid.



This decision from CAS now means that Kurt Okraku's administration can continue their work until the next four years.



Reacting to the verdict from CAS in an interview with Accra based Asempa FM, Ebo Appiah congratulated the GFA but added that they are waiting for the summary verdict before they take any action.



“I want to congratulate the Ghana FA for winning the case. Palmer is not perturbed because two things we're involved in the ruling, either win or lose and we welcome the ruling from CAS”,



“Osei Palmer is ready to support the Ghana FA if they come to us. I know those who supported Osei Palmer are worried but they shouldn’t be because this is football and have to move on in life.”



“We are only waiting for the summary of the verdict whether Palmer can contest the subsequent Ghana FA elections or not but we are not worried about the ruling”, Ebo Appiah concluded.





Thankful ???? pic.twitter.com/BRooZ5XPTU — Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer (@oseipalmerP4P) September 2, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.