Sports News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Palmer congratulates new Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah

Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has ambitions of becoming GFA president

Tema Youth Football Club owner, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has extended his congratulations to Nana Yaw Amponsah after his appointment as the new Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko.



Following several weeks of speculations, the owner of Phar Rangers Football Club has finally been unveiled for the top job at the Porcupine Warriors club.



At a beautiful ceremony at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi on Friday, August 7, 2020, the board of directors of Asante Kotoko outdoored Nana Yaw Amponsah as the new CEO of the club in style.



Reacting to the news through a statement, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has congratulated the football administrator on his appointment.



“Nana Yaa Amponsah. Congratulations on your appointment as CEO of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club”, a statement on Palmer on his Twitter page has said.



It continues, “Your understanding of the game and your management expertise is second to none and I have no doubt you will bring back the glory days of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club”, the statement from Palmer on his Twitter page said.



Find the statement from Palmer below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.