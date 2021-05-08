Palermo's Moses Odjer a huge doubt for play offs

Sports News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer is a huge doubt for Italian Serie C side Palermo as they head into the play offs.



The former Ghana U-20 star will miss the game due to a discomfort in his abductor.



Despite being a high profile game as Palermo fight to secure promotion to Serie B, coach Giancomo Fillipi may have to do a late fitness test for the Ghanaian



He seemed to be on the road to recovery , but now is a huge doubt for the first playoffs against Teramo over the weekend.



The player is constantly being monitored by the medical staff, as they hope he can pass a late fitness test.



At most he could be called up to sit on the bench, but even in this case the team has to wait on the eve of the match against Teramo to decide.



