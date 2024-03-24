Paintsil's 'atopa' dance, Annan's azonto: Watch initiation dances of new Black Stars players, coaches

Sports News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

The Black Stars of Ghana are still in camp preparing for their friendly match against the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.



The team suffered a defeat at the hands of Nigeria in Otto Addo’s first game following his return.



As they continue preparations for the second and final game of the March 2024 international break, the team, as custom demands held the official initiation for the new members.



On the coaching side, the debutants are Joseph Laumann and John Paintsil who are first and second assistants respectively with Fatawu Dauda as the goalkeepers’ trainer.



The playing body has Asante Kotoko's Frederick Asare, Lorient's Nathaniel Adjei, Ibrahim Osman, Forson Amankwa and Ebenezer Annan as new players.



Videos published by the official TikTok handle of the Black Stars capture the assistant coaches and some new players performing their initiation dances.



John Paintsil and Fatawu Dauda displayed varieties of the ‘atopa’ dance that excited the players who cheered them while Laumann opted for a very comical German dance.



Ebenezer Annan showed off some smooth Azonto moves while Forson Annan impressed his teammates with some cool dance moves.



Against Uganda, the Black Stars will have a chance of impressing Ghanaians, having disappointed them in the game against Nigeria.





