Soccer News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Paderborn manager praises 'versatile' Christopher Adjei-Antwi on his new role

Ghanaian midfielder, Christopher Adjei-Antwi

Paderborn manager Steffen Baumgart is full of praises for Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei after excelling in his new role.



The 26-year-old has to play in that unusual position at the left-back against Furth because a defender contracted COVID-19.



Christopher came on as a substitute for Chima Okoroji and had 20 minutes of action in the game. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.



Coach Baumgart is happy with the performance of the Ghanaian International who played well in the unfamiliar left-back position at Greuther Fürth on Friday in the Bundesliga II.



“I'm glad that Jimmy is doing so well in this position and he's always an alternative. But I still see him on the offensive," said Baumgart on the performance of Antwi-Adjei in his new role.



He has made 13 appearances for Paderborn in the ongoing season.