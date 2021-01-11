Sports News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Paa Kwesi Fabin wants Aduana Stars reinforcement after defeat at Medeama

Aduana Stars coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin

Paa Kwesi Fabin, the head coach of Aduana Stars has made a passionate appeal to the management to strengthen the team in their course to finish in the top four this season.



The two times Ghana Premier League champions have been on a poor run in the ongoing season.



After 8 matches played, the Ogya lads are occupying the 9th position with 10 points.



Medeama piled up the misery of the club after losing 2-1 at the TNA Park on Saturday.



Speaking after the defeat, Coach Fabin acknowledged the lack of quality in his playing body to sustain a title chase.



“It's up to the management. If they think they are okay with the team and they will not buy, fine. It's up to them,” he replied when quizzed about the level of quality in his squad.



“We’ll do our best, but sometimes our best will not be enough,” he added.



Aduana Stars will host Legon Cities in the matchday 9 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Friday.