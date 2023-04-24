Paa Kwesi Fabin insists Aduana Stars 'still on course' to win title despite Kotoko defeat

Sports News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars tactician Paa Kwesi Fabin remains confident that his side can win the Premier League in spite of their loss to Kotoko.



Aduana spurned the chance to go 6 points clear at the top after allowing Kotoko to rally from behind to beat them 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



The Ogya Boys took the lead through Isaac Mintah in the 25th minute but the Porcupines restored parity through Mukwala in 37 minutes.



After recess, Ivorian midfielder Serge Zeze scored what proved to be the match-winning goal in the 48th minute.



Despite Aduana Stars' best efforts to get back into the game, Kotoko held on to their lead and secured all three points.



Fabin believes the defeat won't hurt their chances of winning the league title.



"Oh yes, we are still on course. We are still leading with 3 points. We are going home and then definitely we are going to win at home and we see what happens," he told StarTimes.



Aduana resume their League campaign in Dormaa to host Bibiani Gold Stars for their next game.