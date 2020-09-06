Sports News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Paa Kwesi Fabin explains why he wasn't reappointed as Ghana U-17 coach

Former Under-17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Former Black Starlets coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, has revealed the Ghana Football Association did not accept his condition of offering him a legal binding contract when he requested one to accept the FA’s reappointment as the U-17 coach after the 2017 India World Cup.



In 2017, Fabin led the U-17 team to the Africa U17 Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon where his side finished as losing finalists.



Later that year, he continued with the team to the India World Cup. They exited the competition at the quarter-finals level.



Reports in the media suggested it was his poor showing in the competition that caused his departure, but he has said it was far from that.



“I was told to continue as head coach of the Ghana U17 national team after the World Cup, but I gave them a condition. It was simple”, he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



“I had stayed with the level for six years and I preferred a contract before I accept the job. They didn’t agree and that is why I was not appointed.”



The former Inter Allies coach further explained that before the tournament, he encountered difficulties in preparation for the India World Cup.



He disclosed he was told to break camp, but he persevered by using his funds and help from player agents to continue the camping.



“I was told to break the lads at a certain point in our preparation due to the lack of funds. But that would have been a big blow to the team so I couldn’t let that happen.



“So, I had to use my money just to get food for the team. I asked the kitchen staff what they needed and made calls to the managers of the players.



“They were also very supportive, and I added my quota just so we stay in camp.”



In February this year, Paa Kwesi Fabin was appointed head coach of Ghana Premier League side, Aduana Stars.





