Paa Kwesi Fabin applauds Mohammed Kudus' move to AFC Ajax

Former Ghana U17 head coach Paa Kwesi Fabian

Former Ghana U17 head coach Paa Kwesi Fabian has heaped praises on Mohammed Kudus's switch to Ajax Amsterdam.



Fabin believes it is a great move for the development of the Ghana wonderkid.



Kudus, 19, completed a move to the Dutch giants from FC Nordsjælland on Thursday after signing a five-year contract in deal worth 9 million Euros.



"It is a good thing to see him sign for Ajax and becoming the most expensive youngster in Ghana and I hope more youngsters will come up so we can have a strong Black Stars," Fabin told Ghsportsnews.com in a interview.



"I’m happy because it doesn’t happen more often. I keep saying that talent without effort is useless and he has been able to put in a lot of efforts to get that price tag. 9 million Euros is a big money for an African youngster.



"I’m hopeful he will justify the amount Ajax splashed on him.



The now Aduana Stars head coach says Ajax is the best platform for the youngster to make it to bigger European clubs.



"Ajax is a team that gives opportunity to youngsters like Kudus and I believe it is a good move. If he is able to develop well, the big guns will come calling,"



Fabian further disclosed how he got Kudus into the Ghana U17 squad for the FIFA World Cup in 2017 in India.



"I discovered him at Right to Dream Academy, he is one of the boys I picked from Right to Dream.

He was in Denmark when I was preparing the team for the world cup and he was part of my plans. He had to join the team at the latter part for the World Cup right after his tournament in Europe."

