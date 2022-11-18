PSV decided to sign me after just one hour of trial - Godwin Attram

Sports News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana Black Stars player, Godwin Attram has shared the story behind his transfer from Accra Great Olympics to PSV Eindhoven in 1998.



According to the former Black Stars striker, his impressive performance saw the Dutch club deciding to sign him just an hour after he had undergone trials.



“When I was playing for Olympics, I was a hotcake in the league, a juvenal player aged 16 and I was doing wonders in the league.



“So coach Addey called the scout to come and watch me play. When he came it was Olympics against Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium. It was delightful and I had my breakthrough through that game. I went to PSV Eindhoven for trials and within just an hour PSV decided to buy me from Olympics. I didn’t even do the trial for two days,” he told Oman Channel in an interview.



Godwin Attram played for PSV’s junior team and did not get the opportunity to feature in the club’s senior team before he left.



However, he disclosed that he played alongside Manchester United legend, Rud Vanistory at PSV where the Dutch international expressed shock about his talent on multiple occasions.



Attram having retired from professional football after stints with various clubs in Asia currently runs a football academy – Attram De Visser Soccer Academy based at Sowutuom in Ghana.



Watch video below



