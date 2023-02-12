PSG horrific in loss to Monaco after being weakened by stomach virus and fatigue

Sports News of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: goal.com

PSG's already crippled squad dealt with a stomach virus ahead of a 3-1 Ligue 1 loss against Monaco on Saturday.



PSG were struck by a virus before their Ligue 1 clash, according to RMC Sport, with one player removed from the squad altogether and a number of regulars relegated to the bench. Fabian Ruiz, who was fit before the match and in training this week, is not in the XI. Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos began on the bench - although both are also recovering from minor knocks.



Monaco took a 2-0 lead in the first 18 minutes, and held a 3-1 lead at half-time before keeping the door shut on PSG in the second half.



The illness has hit PSG's camp at the worst possible time. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are already sidelined with muscle injuries, while crucial midfielder Marco Verratti is also out. it has left some opportunities available for PSG's youngsters, highlighted by 16-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery, who has been handed a start.



Manager Christophe Galtier conceded that Messi is a massive loss for his side, worried about being short-handed even before the virus struck. "We know the importance of Leo in our game. In his absence, we'll have to play in a different way with a more solid, more compact team structure," Galtier said in a press conference. "Obviously going to Monaco without Leo is always annoying. Injuries happen when there is a sequence of games with a World Cup in the middle of the season. It's up to me to have both a successful team while injecting freshness."



The Ligue 1 leaders will now hope that they can get some of their injured players back for their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday.