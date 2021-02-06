Sports News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

PRO of NSA vows to improve coronavirus protocols at the Accra Sports stadium

Charles Amofah, the PRO of the National Sports Authority, has vowed on behalf of the NSA to improve the COVID-19 protocols at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The stadium witnessed an intense clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics earlier this year. One of the talking points was the victory for Olympics but another one was fans failing to socially distance at the venue. Due to this, Hearts of Oak were banned from allowing fans into the stadium.



Amofah apologized on behalf of the NSA and promised to do better.



"The [COVID-19] measures have always been in place but on that matchday [Hearts v Olympics], you can agree with me that it was a local derby and the stakes were high. We had lots of fans even outside the stadium. We realized that the locks were broken in two of our gates," he stated on Joy FM.



"If the law enforcement agencies hadn't intervened, there would have been a spillover at the Accra Sports Stadium. I will say that day was unfortunate. The behaviour of fans should be condemned. We have resolved not to repeat that incident. We thought we could control any eventuality on that day with the security arrangements we made but it was unfortunate"