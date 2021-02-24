Sports News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

PRA BABIES: Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu promises support; adopts one player

play videoOwusu interacted with the team from his base in Saudi Arabia via Zoom

After TV3 Ghana airing the story of Pra Babies Football Club and the struggles its players go through in order to sustain their football career, Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu’s attention has been caught and he has reacted to it on his social media handles.



Owusu interacted with the team from his base in Saudi Arabia via Zoom and encouraged the players to keep going despite the struggles and also advised them to combine education with football.



“I think if you know me, I’m called Samuel and would want to advise you a little on the football you have chosen to play. As young as you are, try and add education to football. If you don’t, it will affect you especially when you are about to sign a professional contract, so I will urge you to add education to the football you are playing.



“And respect your coach – your coach who has left all his personal things behind just to help you become better,” he said during the Zoom conversation.



Papa Annan, who admires Samuel Owusu’s style and looks up to him, had a quick conversation with him.



Samuel Owusu spoke to Annan’s father, Joseph Ackon, on the possibility of adopting him into his foundation, THE OWUSU PROJECT.



“Daddy if you have seen me today, it is very simple, I think two days or so ago, I saw a trending video on a story 3Sport did on Pra Babies in a town called Atweneboandah and one small boy called Pappy Annan said he wants to be like me.



“I also look up to someone, so when I saw that someone wants to be like me, it touched my heart. So I made up my mind to look for him, and see any help I can offer him,” he said.



The father of Annan, Joseph Ackon welcomed the decision.



“I heard this issue some three days ago, my sister called to inform me. I am happy about what has happened. There have been attempts by others to take him but the coach has declined all.



“The kid keeps saying he wants to be like you, so we thank you for this and any help that you can offer to help the dream come true, is welcomed,” he indicated.



Joseph Ackon expressed happiness after hearing the news and believes it will shape his son’s football career.



“When I heard the news, I was very happy.



“If you look at this town, the kids like playing football a lot and when it gets to a point, they don’t get anyone to push them. So if it has gotten where Samuel Owusu has decided to come and pick him up, I’m very happy,” an excited Joseph Ackon told 3Sports.



Roland Fiifi Ackon, who doubles as the owner and the coach of PRA Babies, said Owusu’s gesture is historic and is enough motivation to keep them going.



“This is historic and I am very very excited, it’s give us more reasons why we should put in more efforts,” Roland said.





