PHOTOS: Remains of Raphael Dwamena received by family at the Kotoka International Airport

Sports News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The remains of Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena arrived in Ghana on Friday evening from Albania, where the 28-year-old met a tragic end to life last week.



The fallen striker collapsed during a league match between his club, Egnatia FC, and Partizani Tirana on November 11, 2023, with the unfortunate outcome of being pronounced dead shortly thereafter.



Dwamena's body was received by his grieving family in Accra late on Friday night at the Kotoka International Airport.



The footballer's untimely departure is compounded by his history of heart problems, having grappled with several heart failures in the years leading up to this devastating event.



As a fitting tribute to Dwamena's memory, a minute of silence observed through the stadium before Ghana's 1-0 victory against Madagascar in a 2026 World Cup match on Friday.



Raphael Dwamena had proudly donned the national colors, representing Ghana at the senior level.







His international debut for the Black Stars on June 11, 2017, against Ethiopia, was marked by an impressive brace.



Over the course of his career, he featured in a total of nine games for the men's senior national team.



