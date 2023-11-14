PHOTOS: Joseph Paintsil, Denis Odoi, other Black Stars players report to camp

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Source: footballghana.com
The Black Stars of Ghana have opened camp in Accra today, Monday, November 13, to prepare for the first round of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ghana is scheduled to play two matches in the first round of the qualifiers for the next mundial.
In the games set to be played in the November International break, Ghana will host Madagascar at home and face off with Comoros away from home.
Following the opening of camp today, several Black Stars players have reported to camp.
The likes of Joseph Paintsil, Denis Odoi, Baba Iddrisu, and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu are all in camp.
???????? Welcome Edmund Addo, Jonathan Sowah & Gideon Mensah ! ????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/6TQjtIDC2h— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 14, 2023
Our Captain is here! ©️#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/rE0L8zjMWP— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 14, 2023
???? Welcome back, @jordan_ayew9!#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/vlTweDWN0s— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 14, 2023
Welcome 'Kwaku' @Williaaams45! ????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/mjXiG2srTS— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 14, 2023
Hey, @antoinesemenyo1 ????????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/TRr23pOHim— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 14, 2023
Happy to see you once again, @JJWollacott ????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/VoaeiwzPe1— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 14, 2023
???????? Good to see you, @MajeedAshimeru???? #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/02BZNKoTPV— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 14, 2023
???????? Welcome, @OsmanBukari9 & @NicholasOpoku_.#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/SslwrTbw7B— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 14, 2023
Welcome back, Hamidu Abdul Fatawu ????????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/RPdfjj4pyN— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 13, 2023
???? Welcome, @iddrisubaba12 ????????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/naFSHfdgBf— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 13, 2023
Welcome, @josephpaintsil_ ????????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/eFk7ToVoBQ— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 13, 2023
Good to see you again, Denis Odoi ????????????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/ttmse5R66A— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 13, 2023
Feels good to be back! ????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/Ma8yGiKiOX— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 13, 2023