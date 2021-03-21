PHOTOS: Hearts of Oak make light work of Banana Inn FC in friendly clash

Sports News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak defeated Banana Inn FC 4-2 in a friendly clash on Saturday afternoon.



The Phobians are sharpening their rough edges ahead of the resumption of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Rainbow club as part of preparations engaged lower-tier side Banana Inn FC in a friendly encounter at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park.



Goals from Eric Dizan, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr and Isaac Mensah’s brace were enough to down Banana Inn FC.



New acquisition Caleb Amankwaa played his maiden game for the Accra-based giants.



Abednego Tetteh, who has had a rough start at the club, exhibited glimpses of his quality in the game.



Samuel Boadu’s side will host Aduana Stars in the opening round of the second round on April, 2, 2021.



Hearts of Oak finished the first round on 3rd spot with 27 points, same as Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko.