PHOTOS: Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic holds first training session

Accra Hearts of Oak's new coach, Slavko Matic took charge of his first training on Sunday, October 23, 2022, since he was appointed last week.



Slavko Matic supervised the team’s first training session ahead of the likely resumption of the 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League.



The 46-year-old took over from Samuel Boadu who parted ways with the Phobians ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers against AS Real Bamako on a two-year deal.



Hearts of Oak have begun residential camping in the Eastern region in a bid to get in the best of shape when the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League resumes.



The top flight still remains suspended after an Accra High court adjourned the injunction case again to Monday, October 24, 2022.



The GFA put the Premier League on hold on September 29, 2022, after a Motion on Notice for Injunction was filed at the Human Rights High Court by Ashanti Gold SC and served on the GFA’s lawyers.



Ashanti Gold were demoted to the Division Two League after being found guilty of Match Manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game against Inter Allies FC.





Hearts of Oak are yet to win a game this season, having lost one and drawn two of the three matches played this season.The Phobians are 14th on the league table with two points after three matches.