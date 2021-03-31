PHOTOS: Dreams FC unveil colourful 48-seater coach ahead of GPL second round

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dreams FC has unveiled a new 48-seater bid ahead of the resumption of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Still Believe lads outdoored the brand new 48-seater KIA Grandbird coach on Tuesday.



The bus, which is expected to help the side on their travels in the Ghana Premier League, is fully branded in the club’s green and white colours.



This will serve as a motivation for the Dawu-based outfit when the league resumes this weekend.



Dreams finished the first round strongly, having finished in 6th place.



The club will welcome Inter Allies to the Theatre of Dreams in the opening fixture of the second round on Easter Sunday.