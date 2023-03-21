PHOTOS: Black Stars host first training session ahead of Angola clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

On Thursday, March 23, the Ghana national team will welcome Angola in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match.



Ahead of the game, new Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has started preparations with his team.



The gaffer today trained with nine players who have reported to camp for the upcoming AFCON qualifier.



The nine players in camp include Andrew Ayew, Joojo Wollacott, Inaki Williams, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Antoine Semenyo, Joseph Paintsil, and Ransford-Yeboah.



Below are some of the pictures from Monday's training session held at the Accra Sports Stadium.































Tomorrow, the Black Stars will move camp from Accra to Kumasi. In the evening, there will be a training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with more drills.



Subsequently, on Thursday, Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the AFCON qualifier.