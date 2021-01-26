Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

PFAG pleased with the decision from GFA Player Status Committee - Yusif Chibsah

Head of Player Relations at the PFAG, Yusif Chibasah

Head of Player Relations at the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana(PFAG), Yusif Chibasah, has said that they are happy with the verdict of the Ghana Football Association Players Status Committee after petitioning them over unfair treatments metted out to some players by Asante Kotoko.



Management of Asante Kotoko unilaterally terminated the contracts of four players namely Abass Mohammed, Evans Owusu, Samuel Tetteh Ayiku, and Matthew Kelvin Andoh before the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The aforementioned players petitioned the GFA through the PFAG after several attempts to bring the hierarchy of Asante Kotoko to the discussion table had failed.



The Porcupine Warriors have since been ordered by the GFA to pay the owed entitlements to the aforementioned players in addition to a one transfer window ban.



“The players brought the case to PFAG and we tried to talk to Kotoko about it but it didn’t yield any results so we had to petition the Player Status Committee.”



“We have received the letter through email. It was sent to PFAG and we are pleased with the ruling because that is what we were seeking”, Yusif Chibsah told Accra-based Happy FM in an interview.