Thursday, 17 September 2020

PFAG backs NDC's GH¢1500 allowance promise for footballers

Yusif Chibsah is an executive member of the PFAG

The Professional Footballers Association, Ghana (PFAG) has welcomed a promise by the National Democratic Congress to pay at least GH¢1500 allowance to players in the top tier of Ghana football should they win the 2020 elections.



The Director of Communications for the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi made known the party’s plans for the players when he spoke to Kumasi FM on the NDC plans for sports. Sammy Gyamfi said that a baseline of GH¢1500 will be added to the salaries of each player in the Ghana Premier League.



The payment of salaries is one of many promises which the NDC believe will help develop football in the country.



“The NDC will establish a sports development fund. The government will furnish the account with enough money and also generate some from corporate bodies,” he told Kumasi FM.



“Every club that plays in the Premier League will be supported with funds to settle player salaries. An average money of GH ¢1,500.00 will be paid to each player”.



Reacting to the promise, Yusif Chibsah, a former Ghana international and spokesperson for the PFAG said that the promise could help reduce player exodus. Chibsah told Hot FM that the proposal will help grow the game as players will be more than willing to stay in the league.



The feasibility of the promise has become an issue with Gabby Otchere-Darko casting doubts on it but Chibsah is convinced that it can be done.



“It is doable because football is being run on a business module now. In Nigeria, it is the states that take care of the teams. It’s a whole discussion on its own but we need to start from somewhere. It will help the football industry”, Chibsah told Hot FM.



Sammy Gyamfi also clarified that the figure could be increased if stakeholders agree that the GH¢1500 amount is insufficient.



He told Asempa FM that a future NDC government will invest heavily in sports.





