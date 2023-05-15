PAC Academy FC announces partnership with Germany-based CUPA International

Sports News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Newly promoted Division One side PAC Academy has announced their partnership with Germany-Cologne-based, CUPA International as part of efforts to reposition the Offinso-based club.



The agreement forms part of the extensive work by both parties to create bigger opportunities for talents under their domain.



PAC Academy is expected to nest from the vast experiences of the German outfit since it has professionals who've worked on some of the most complicated signings in Europe and also, have represented some of the best players in time past and now.



The partnership will see CUPA international market Pac Academy players across Europe as they already started doing by securing trial opportunities for two national under-20 prodigies Mohammed Rafaui and Raymond Agyemang, with more players expected to travel to other destinations in Europe in the coming days.



"We want to broaden our network and see how we can be of sincere help to clubs or football academies that look promising. In fact, the PAC Academy FC project is an exciting one and we're proud to be a partner. We hope we both position ourselves very well to take advantage of the opportunities, the quality players they have, the evolving technologies among others" says Mr Ugur Canturk, Founder and President at CUPA International.



As part of its ambition to positively create platforms for young talented players from PAC Academy, the Cologne-based firm will also support the Academy in terms of arranging club tours, bringing onboard sponsors, and club partnerships with European clubs where PAC Academy will soon become a feeder club to some of the most respected European clubs as the process is ongoing, scout or agents visitations among several packages.



Mr Ahmed Inusah, president of PAC Academy, added "We're equally excited to have such an opportunity to partner with CUPA International because it's a big opportunity every decisive club will chase. Most, importantly, we at PAC Academy are doing this because of the belief we have in the future of players and where we know they can get to if given the needed support"



Having qualified for the 2023/24 season of the National Division One League in Ghana, PAC Academy is working tirelessly to improve upon the existing infrastructure available to the club.