Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Owusu Dacosta signs three-year contract extension to stay at Medeama

Medeama SC goalkeeper Owusu Dacosta

Medeama SC goalkeeper, Owusu Dacosta, has signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Ghana Premier League side until 2023, the club has announced.



The former Ghana Under-17 glovesman has committed his future to the two-time FA Cup holders.



Dacosta joined the Mauve and Yellows in 2017 from second-tier Asokwa Deportivo.



He has largely been used as a back-up for Eric Ofori Antwi but now gets his chance to stake a claim for regular role.



He is expected to continue with his development after signing the new deal.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.