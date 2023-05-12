Over 650 pupils participate in Roka-ABN Invitational Marathon

Other Sports of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Roka-ABN Invitational Marathon came off on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.



Over 680 students drawn from nine public and private schools in the capital participated in the marathon which witnessed huge patronage.



The pupils participated in the various race categories as they pursued personal success and honor for their respective institutions.



Addressing the press at the event, Colonel Richard Akoto, the Director of Physical Training and Sports of the Ghana Armed Forces espoused the importance of the marathon.



He also appealed to parents to avail their children of such programs as it positively impacts their development.



“It is a unique program that will help the kids fraternize and make friends. In the era of digitization, events like this help promote the importance of physical activities and friendship among children.



“I will advise parents with talented children to give them a platform to grow their talent by participating in events like this,” he said.



The Chief Executive Officer of Roka School, Beatrice Kissiwaa Osei expressed appreciation to God, the parents of the school children, and the pupils for making the event a success.



“We shouldn’t wait till high school before we allow the children to partake in sporting activities. Some children have special talents so the parent must allow them to showcase it to the world,” she said.









In the male 1.5-kilometer race, Tyrone Osei of ROKA School came first with a time of 05:59s with Troy Osei and Dennis Senaki coming second and third respectively.



The female version of the same race saw Mariam Abdul Rahman of Amasaman MA coming top. The first and second runner-up positions were taken by Princess Addai and Emelia Ahialolo respectively.



In the female 1-kilometre race, Anita Asantewaa rose above her peers to win the gold medal with Daniella Aggrey coming second while Benedicta Quaye emerged third.



Fadil Yusif outwitted his colleagues in the male 1-kilometer race to win the battle. Kafui Asamoa picked the second spot and Kelvin Boabli was third.



The first place in the male 2-kilometre race was picked by Ibrahim Abdulai with Ramos Owusu and Ransford coming second and third respectively.



Philipa Appiah won gold in the female division while the bronze and silver medals were handed to Daniella Adjei and Henrieta Morgan respectively.



The nine schools that participated in the competition include; Roka International School, Blue View International School, Dom Excellence Performing Academy, The Burma Camp Schools ( 5 Garrisons School), Amasaman MA1, Amasaman MA 2, Amasasaman Anglican School, Nitabed International School, and John Teye Memorial School.