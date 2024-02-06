Over 600 coaches have applied for Black Stars job - Sannie Daara alleges

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has alleged that over 600 coaches have applied for the vacant Black Stars job.



According to the former CAF communications team member, a large number of the said coaches are from Europe, South America, North America, and Africa.



"Wow! Over 600 coaches have applied to take the vacant Ghana national team coaching position. Coaches from Europe, South America, North America, Africa, and Ghana are vying for the Black Stars job!" he wrote on X.



Application for the highly demanding job closed on February 2, 2024, which was the deadline set for the search committee.



The Black Stars head coach role has been vacant since the dismissal of Chris Hughton in January 2024.



Hughton's sacking was on the back of a terrible performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he could not win a game and thus led the team to exit at the group stage with two points.



Factoring the team's embarrassing performance and the desire to end Ghana's long wait for an AFCON title in the search for a new manager, the GFA indicated in a statement that it is in search of 'a proven winner' to lead the team.



Other qualities stated in the press release include a proven track record in team reconstruction, organization, and development of young talent, a disciplinarian, and a tactician with strong leadership skills.





EE/EK







