Outstanding match: Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United to be played on Wednesday

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko will host Bechem in their Ghana Premier League Matchweek 16 outstanding game tomorrow Wednesday April 7.



The game between the two sides was called off as result of a heavy downpour that left areas of the pitch in an unplayable condition.



The outstanding game is scheduled to be played at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi which is Asante Kotoko’s adopted home grounds for the second round of the season.



The game is expected to kick off at 3:00pm.



Match Officials for the match are:



REFEREE: Jacob Aduntera



ASSISTANTS: Mohammed Tijani & Isaac Asante



4TH REFEREE: Frederick Samena



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Moses Abaidoo Mensah



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Desmond Amenu