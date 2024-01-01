Outstanding league match between RTU and Medeama SC to be played on January 3

Sports News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the outstanding league match between Real Tamale United and Medeama SC will be played on January 3.



The game will be played at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium and will kick off at 3 pm.



“League Champions Medeama SC will clear one of their four outstanding Premier League games on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.



“The Tarkwa lads will travel to Tamale as guests of Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama stadium. The Matchday 13 Premier League encounter was postponed due to Medeama's participation in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.



“The game will take place at the Aliu Mahama stadium at 3pm on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. All stakeholders are to take not of the date and act accordingly,” a statement from the Ghana FA said on Sunday, December 31.



Meanwhile, the outstanding league match between Heart of Lions and Dreams FC has been scheduled to be played on Thursday, January 4.