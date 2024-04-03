Outstanding Week 18 EPL game: Accra Lions beat Medeama SC 1-0

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions have improved their standings on the Ghana Premier League table after seeing off defending champions Medeama Sporting Club with a narrow 1-0 victory.



The capital-based club locked horns with the yellow and mauve outfit on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to clear their outstanding week 18 contest.



In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, both teams put up a good challenge in their bid to secure victory.



Despite the many chances created in the first half, neither side could get on the scoresheet.



After recess, the Accra Lions managed to get the winning goal in the 72nd minute thanks to a strike from Yahaya Mohammed.



