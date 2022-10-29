Our win away has reduce the pressure on us - Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Sports News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has stated that Black Meteors' win against Mozambique away has reduced the pressure on the players ahead of the second leg.



Afriyie Barnieh scored twice to give the Black Meteors a vital win over Mozambique in the Caf U23 qualifying match.



The Hearts of Oak attacker scored in the 61st and 76th minutes before the host pulled one back in the 88th minute.



The team arrived in Ghana on Tuesday evening and traveled to Kumasi to prepare for the second leg.



The second leg will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday at 3:00 pm.



“Playing in African competitions going away picking all the three points I think you yourself you know it is not easy so we were very happy. Our mentality towards that game was at least we should bring a point home but by the grace of God we were able to pick up all the three points,"



"We are very excited and it has also reduced the pressure as we playing home. Recently the incident that happened in Kumasi which is Kadiogo against Kotoko were they went and secured the three points and they came and the team was able to equalize and later they got out of the competition through penalty kicks," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"I think we all here are local guys only one player is foreign based which is Philemon Baffour. So the incident that happened in Kumasi if we haven’t seen at least we have heard a bit about it so that one even tells us not to be complacent not to relax because football right now anything can happen on the field of play,"



"And football as a game has developed there is no…you cant suggest or conclude unless the game is over. They (supporters) should come in their numbers to the stadium this is where we need them. Come and support us and enjoy the good football of Black Meteors,”