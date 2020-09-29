Sports News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Our ultimate target is to win the league next season – Hearts of Oak captain

Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed

Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed, has said that the club's ultimate target for the upcoming season is to win the Ghana Premier League title in order to end the trophy drought.



The Phobians have not won the Ghanaian topflight title since the 2008/09 season and according to the right-back, he wants to help his outfit end the trophy drought.



Speaking to the club's media, he said: “The ultimate is to win silverware next season and, we are leaving no stone unturned in making sure that the team will be ready to go when the opening whistle sounds,”



Players of the Rainbow club started gym work last Friday and have continued with beach work as Coach Edward Nii Odoom is keen on shaping them up for the the 2020/21 football season.



The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League is set to return in November this year.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.