Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Our target is to win the league - Assistant Ashgold coach

Thomas Duah, Assistant coach of Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold

Assistant coach of Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold, Thomas Duah says his team have set their sights in winning the Ghana Premier League title this season.



According to the trainer, the current coaching staff wants to get their names in the annals of history at the club and are doing everything possible to win the league title.



The miners are currently fifth on the league log with 17 points four points adrift the top.



"It's our target to win the league in order to add our names to the list of individuals who have achieved that feat with the club.



This year's league has been fantastic and the media to have done well hyping it. Teams have been winning away matches which were not common in our league."



"Now because some of the matches are live on TV it is difficult for clubs to cheat or try to gain an advantage.



We are talking with the President to augment the squad during the second transfer window. We encountered some problems but we'll talk about it before the commencement of the second round," he added.