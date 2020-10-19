Sports News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Our target is to win the GPL title and qualify for Africa - Medeama midfielder Kwasi Donsu

Medeama midfielder, Kwasi Donsu

Medeama midfielder, Kwasi Donsu, says winning the Ghana Premier League is the team's top priority this season.



The Mauve and Yellow have secured a bumper sponsorship deal with mining company Goldfields which will serve as a boost to help in their title ambitions for the 2020/21 season.



Medeama will receive $300,000 from the mining company as sponsorship package for the season.



Speaking to the media after the sponsorship package was signed between the two sides, Kwasi Donsu said this is a boost to the team's ambition.



"Yes our target is to win the Ghana Premier League title and qualify for Africa.This sponsorship deal from Goldfields can drive us on", Kwasi Donsu said.



Medeama were on top of the last season's Ghana Premier League which was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The Tarkwa-based side will begin their league campaign against Great Olympics when the new season kicks off next month.

