Our target is to win more matches - Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh says his outfit's ultimate goal is to win more matches in the Ghana Premier League season.



The Timber Boys are enjoying an amazing season in the Ghanaian top flight so far, winning eight, drawing two and losing four games after 14 matches.



And with 26 points, Samartex sits at the summit of the Ghana Premier League table.



On Sunday, the Sameraboi-based club cruised to a 2-0 win over Heart of Lions to go top of the league table.



“We are focused and determined as a team to fight and win more matches. Our target is to win more matches. For the first time, we are at the summit of the league table, we will not be complacent, we will continue to work hard in order to maintain our position” he said.



Samartex will travel to Bibiani to face Goldstars in the week 15 of the Ghana Premier League.