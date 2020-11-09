Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Our target is to keep more clean sheets – Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu has revealed that their target for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season is to keep more clean sheets.



The much-anticipated league is returning this weekend after several months of inactive football due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic that wrecked the world and according to Konadu, their ultimate target is keeping clean sheets as many as they can in the 2020/2021 season.



“We want to focus mostly on keeping cleans sheets as many as we can and that is one way of amassing points to become champions. We want to keep as many clean sheets as possible.”



“We’ve worked defensively starting from the frontline, the midfield, and then the defense; they are doing so well so we will make sure that we send the same mentality into the season.”



“When we keep clean sheets, with the squad that we have at least we will create a couple of chances and hopefully we will utilize one or two and that will put us a step ahead of the others,” he said.



The Porcupine Warriors will open their GPL account against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports stadium this weekend.

