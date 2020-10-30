Sports News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Our target is to develop and sell players - Inter Allies Technical Director

Inter Allies Football Club players

The Technical Director for Inter Allies, Willie Klutse, says the team is focused on developing and selling young players to European teams.



According to the former Ghana international, there are a lot of young talented footballers in the country who are looking for opportunities to play abroad, and the club is opened to helping such players.



He stated that Inter Allies is not focused on competing for laurels but developing players who can also help end Ghana’s trophy drought since they earn call-ups to the national teams when they play for good teams abroad.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM on the team’s target for the upcoming season, he said, “Inter Allies focuses on scouting and developing young footballers for the European market so they can also make a life for themselves.”



“Our target is how we can produce good players who will go out there and come and help the Black Stars just like Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo). We are here to help players so they can also support their families, play for the Black Stars and win the AFCON. This will also be our contribution to the development of football in the country," he said.



Willie stated that winning the league is not the main priority.



“If the chance comes for us to win the league, we will but that is not our main priority”.



“Our target is to help young players achieve their dreams. There are thousands of footballers hoping to play football in this country and we are trying to do our best to help these talents”, he added.



Inter Allies have transferred six of their players including talisman Victorien Adebayor to Europe in the just-ended transfer window.

