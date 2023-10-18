Our quality has started showing in recent games - Asante Kotoko's Sherif Mohammed

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko, defender Sherif Mohammed, believes the team's quality has begun to show in recent encounters.



The Porcupine Warriors have won two games in a row, they beat Accra Lions 1-0 and defeated Aduana Stars 1-0. Kalo Ouattara and Richmond Lamptey were the heroes in both games.



"It was very frustrating because some of us we are the senior players in the team so we were very frustrated in the team," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"At a point we were discouraged but we kept working hard and encouraging each other and we know that we can do.



"We have the quality and everything so we kept working hard until we started winning our matches,"



Asante Kotoko will play Nations FC in match week six.