Our prayers are with you - Football fans react to news of Atsu being 'trapped' after Turkey earthquake

Football fans on social media have sent their prayers to Black Stars winger Christian Atsu after news about the player being trapped under rubble after a devastating earthquake in Turkey broke.



The Hatalayspor winger is trending on Twitter as Ghanaians and football fans are hopeful the former FC Porto, Chelsea, Bournemouth, and Newcastle man would be found safe and sound.



According to a report by a Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, the player and his club director Taner Savut have been left under rubble as a result of the earthquake that occurred in the Southern part of Turkey and Syria in the early hours of February 6, 2023.



According to CNN, over 1,500 people have died as rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble.



Christian Atsu scored the winning goal for Hatayaspor from a brilliant freekick in their 1-0 win over Kasimpasa on Sunday, February 5, 2023.



