Our poor performances kept fans away last season - Kotoko goalie

Sports News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare, has said fans deserted the club last season because their performances were not good enough.



Asante Kotoko were one of the most hard-hit clubs in the Ghana Premier League to suffer low attendance at match venues.



After acknowledging their performances were poor, Asare, 24, who joined from Accra Lions a season ago, is urging the fans to fill the stadium in the new season to help them win the title.



“With the one week that we’ve had, I think that if this work continues for a very long time, I think we will win the league,” Asare told the club in an interview.



“If we will win the league it will mostly depend on the supporters. Because last year there was a little bit of low attendance because of our performances.



“But this year I can assure them that with this new direction, we are going to win the league so they should come in their numbers. And also, I am promising them with the goalkeeping department we are promising them so many clean sheets this year,” he concluded.