Sports News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

‘Our players are not up to standard’ – King Faisal CEO declares

Chief Executive Officer for King Faisal FC Anwar Sadat

Chief Executive Officer for King Faisal FC Anwar Sadat has revealed that their players are not up to standard, and this is the reason why the club suffered during the truncated league season.



The Ghana Premier league side endured a miserable time in the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League season and was surely bound for doom until the campaign got cancelled because of the Coronavirus.



The development came as refreshing news and a second chance at life for the Kumasi based side.



According to Anwar Sadat, the Kumasi-based club had their recruitment wrong hence their miserable season.



“Our players weren’t good enough for the Premeir league. We had our recruitment wrong. The decision of Yussif Chibsah to take his players from the club after his deal with Alhaji fell through also affected the team.” Sadat told Kessben FM Sports.



“Those that remained weren’t good but we had use them because time wasn’t on our side.



The C.E.O also touched on his team’s preparation for the coming season.



"The technical team are doing a lot of work behind the scenes. You know at King Faisal we don’t normally depend on big name players. We trust in developing the young players and making them the best in the country. So I’m sure before Government and GFA give the go ahead we will be prepared enough.” He added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.