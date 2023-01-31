'Our players are definitely 35 years plus' - Nyaho-Tamakloe on Ghana's CHAN exit

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has blamed old age for the Black Galaxies CHAN 2022 exit.



Ghana were knocked out of the tournament by Niger at the quarter-final stage after a 2-0 defeat in Oran on Saturday.



Speaking on Asempa FM, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe claimed the players of the Black Galaxies were old and could not match the pace and stamina of their opponents.



"I can say that our biggest problem is age cheating. We have been doing it for years and we are now seeing the effect. Modern football is about speed and stamina and the younger ones are those who can do that," he said.



"75 percent of our players are definitely 35 years plus. I'm telling you and we can verify that using the MRI scan. They look even old if you look at them in the face."



"Look at the various countries who participated in the tournament, even in our game against Niger we looked older than them and it showed in the performance. Let's look at this age of cheating carefully and put a stop to it."