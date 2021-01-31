Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

'Our plan worked for us'- Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko after Hearts of Oak win

Accra Great Olympics interim coach, Yaw Preko

Great Olympics interim coach, Yaw Preko has praised his players for executing their game plan in the 2-0 win over city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday, 30 January 2021.



The Wonder Club took advantage of their early dominance to nail the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Their opener was from skipper Gladson Awako whose sumptuous free-kick was too much for goalkeeper Richmond Ayi to save.



Before the interval, Maxwell Abbey smashed in on a half-volley inside the box after a prosaic cross from his brother Samuel Ashie Quaye.



"I am proud of the boys. You saw it, they gave everything. We planned for this game and everything that we put in place came to light," the ex-international said in his post-match interview.



"The boys came to the party, we decided to hit them early and it worked so second half all we needed to do was just to be compact and defend the two goals and exactly our plan worked for us."